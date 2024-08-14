BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ECAT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 78,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,565. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

