BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.49. 908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,751. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund



BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

