BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BFZ)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BFZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. 15,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,319. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

