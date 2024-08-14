BitShares (BTS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $80,970.46

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $5.86 million and $80,970.46 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000547 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.