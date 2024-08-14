Bitcoin Private 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00071921 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00038107 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00014133 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

