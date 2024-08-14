BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Hits $755.72 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $755.72 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $60,853.09 or 1.00135953 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011617 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001028 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007553 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00055042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 61,008.88989381 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars.

