Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Performance
Shares of BGI stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $5.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Birks Group worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Birks Group Company Profile
Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.
Further Reading
