Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Up 235.7% in July

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 235.7% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bioxytran Stock Down 2.9 %

BIXT stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Bioxytran has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

Bioxytran Company Profile

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

