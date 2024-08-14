Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Up 235.7% in July

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 235.7% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Bioxytran Stock Down 2.9 %
BIXT stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Bioxytran has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.35.
Bioxytran Company Profile
