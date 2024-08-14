BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Issues Earnings Results

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported 0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.12 by 0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of 74.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 43.99 million.

BioStem Technologies Price Performance

BioStem Technologies stock opened at 13.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 8.97. BioStem Technologies has a 1 year low of 1.21 and a 1 year high of 15.50.

About BioStem Technologies

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

