BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 7,303.33% and a negative return on equity of 96.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

BioRestorative Therapies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRTX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. 19,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,679. BioRestorative Therapies has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 63.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of BioRestorative Therapies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

