Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $13.86

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.86, but opened at $13.48. Bilibili shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 453,286 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

Bilibili Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $791.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.06 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

