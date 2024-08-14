Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Up 61.7% in July

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the July 15th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,693.0 days.

BID Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BPPPF remained flat at $23.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. BID has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76.

BID Company Profile

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors.

