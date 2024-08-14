Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.48, but opened at $47.34. Belite Bio shares last traded at $48.96, with a volume of 1,137 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Belite Bio from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belite Bio Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.51 and a beta of -1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90.

About Belite Bio

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.