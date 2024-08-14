Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Sets New 52-Week High at $244.00

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 244 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.04), with a volume of 1336882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221 ($2.82).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.32) price target on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 192.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of £158.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23,867.50 and a beta of 0.21.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

