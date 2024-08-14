Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Sets New 52-Week High at $244.00

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 244 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.04), with a volume of 1336882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221 ($2.82).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.32) price target on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research note on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKS
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Up 7.7 %
About Beeks Financial Cloud Group
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Beeks Financial Cloud Group
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.