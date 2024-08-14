Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 29.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BBGI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. 4,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $19.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.