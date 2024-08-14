Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Sells 32,377 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,377 shares during the quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 63.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 314,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 308,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 706,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,567. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $189.54 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.