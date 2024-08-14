Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Sells 251 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of CIBR traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 647,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,971. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $59.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

