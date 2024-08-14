Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.28. The company had a trading volume of 30,207,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,677,234. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.72.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.