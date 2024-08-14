Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 935 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF comprises 1.1% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTXG stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,469. The company has a market cap of $41.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $26.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

