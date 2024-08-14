Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,451,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $82.66. 3,850,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,065,257. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $82.91. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

