Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Buys 80,992 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,992 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 8.4% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $22,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,051,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 579.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.74. 4,207,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336,969. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.