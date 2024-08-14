Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA) Short Interest Up 133.3% in July

Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bayview Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BAYA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 117,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,631. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. Bayview Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Institutional Trading of Bayview Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Bayview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,982,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bayview Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Bayview Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,504,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Bayview Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,196,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bayview Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,623,000.

About Bayview Acquisition

Bayview Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Bayview Acquisition Corp is based in Cayman Islands.

