Barrington Research Weighs in on Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

CCRN stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $501.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.75 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $136,876.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,198.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $136,876.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,198.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $33,473.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,882.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,077 shares of company stock valued at $608,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

