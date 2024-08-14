Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. 10,236,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,748,535. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

View Our Latest Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

