Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

ABX traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,148. The firm has a market cap of C$45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$18.65 and a 52-week high of C$26.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.18.

In other news, Director Andrew James Quinn sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total value of C$828,000.00. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

