Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Shares of BTDPY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. 1,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,173. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

