Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
Shares of BTDPY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. 1,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,173. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $14.55.
About Barratt Developments
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Developments
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.