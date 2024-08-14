Barclays Raises ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $47.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.

ONON has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ON from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on ON in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

NYSE:ONON traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64. ON has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $44.30.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ON in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,712,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ON by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,225,000 after acquiring an additional 840,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ON by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 30.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,224,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after acquiring an additional 516,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ON in the fourth quarter worth about $57,916,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

