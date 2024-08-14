Barclays Increases Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $35.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UPST. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Upstart from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.97.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,783.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,046.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,783.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,046.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 18,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $464,514.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,212.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,933 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 18.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Upstart by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

