Barclays Increases CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $500.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.00.

NYSE CACI opened at $461.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International has a one year low of $302.21 and a one year high of $470.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $18,271,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in CACI International by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in CACI International by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

