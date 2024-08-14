Barclays Increases Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $43.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.21. 1,182,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,576,126. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.50. The company has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,945,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 33,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

