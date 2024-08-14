Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Update

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the July 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Bank7 Price Performance

Shares of BSVN traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,977. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $340.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Bank7 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Bank7’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank7

In related news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $67,837.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,302 shares in the company, valued at $369,429.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Lisa K. Haines sold 8,062 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $292,569.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,660.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry Litchfield sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $67,837.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,302 shares in the company, valued at $369,429.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,634 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank7

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 39.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 4.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bank7 by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Bank7 by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

