Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of BOTJ traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $13.23. 620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,240. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. Bank of the James Financial Group has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $15.75.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

