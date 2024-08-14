Bank of America Upgrades Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to Neutral

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.30 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.50. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.26.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,526,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,756 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 130,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,696 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,658,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,765,000 after purchasing an additional 82,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

