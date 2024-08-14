Banc of California, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Banc of California has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years. Banc of California has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banc of California to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of BANC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 350,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,782. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.14. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BANC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Banc of California from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

