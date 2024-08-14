Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 10.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLDP. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.