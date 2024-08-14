Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,658,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,579,000 after acquiring an additional 204,839 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,609,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after acquiring an additional 612,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,552 shares of company stock worth $10,197,095. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.77. 664,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,525,514. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

