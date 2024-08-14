Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.60 Per Share

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

LON:BGUK opened at GBX 178.06 ($2.27) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 173.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 168.06. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 141.40 ($1.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.54 ($2.34). The company has a market cap of £258.06 million, a PE ratio of 16,950.00 and a beta of 1.04.

About Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

