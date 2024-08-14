Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.60 Per Share

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Trading Up 1.5 %
LON:BGUK opened at GBX 178.06 ($2.27) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 173.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 168.06. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 141.40 ($1.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.54 ($2.34). The company has a market cap of £258.06 million, a PE ratio of 16,950.00 and a beta of 1.04.
About Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust
