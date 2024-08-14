Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by M&G Plc

M&G Plc decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,644 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $13,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Baidu by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Baidu by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,225,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Baidu by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.68 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC decreased their target price on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

