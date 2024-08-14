B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Price Up 4.5%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) rose 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 1,564,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,456,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on B2Gold

B2Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.