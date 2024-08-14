B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Runway Growth Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.60. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Insider Transactions at Runway Growth Finance

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 18.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Articles

