Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $4.12. Azul shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 385,575 shares.

The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $800.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Azul in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Azul by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Azul by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Azul by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.00.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

