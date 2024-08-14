Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $800.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

Azul Stock Performance

NYSE AZUL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. 193,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,523. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.00. Azul has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $11.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Azul in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

