Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports. Azitra had a negative net margin of 1,644.90% and a negative return on equity of 237.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 546,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,233. Azitra has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

