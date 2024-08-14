Aviva plc (LON:AV) Announces GBX 11.90 Dividend

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Aviva Stock Up 0.9 %

LON:AV traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 488.60 ($6.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,471,168 shares. The company has a market capitalization of £13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,320.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.93. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 366 ($4.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 501.40 ($6.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 480.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 471.33.

Get Aviva alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aviva

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.15) per share, with a total value of £4,834.46 ($6,172.70). In other news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.15) per share, with a total value of £4,834.46 ($6,172.70). Also, insider Cheryl Agius purchased 15,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.15) per share, with a total value of £72,300 ($92,313.59). Insiders have bought a total of 116,003 shares of company stock valued at $56,113,446 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 550 ($7.02) to GBX 572 ($7.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 545 ($6.96) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 518.50 ($6.62).

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AV

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.