Aviva plc (LON:AV) Announces GBX 11.90 Dividend

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Aviva Stock Up 0.9 %
LON:AV traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 488.60 ($6.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,471,168 shares. The company has a market capitalization of £13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,320.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.93. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 366 ($4.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 501.40 ($6.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 480.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 471.33.
Insider Transactions at Aviva
In other news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.15) per share, with a total value of £4,834.46 ($6,172.70). In other news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.15) per share, with a total value of £4,834.46 ($6,172.70). Also, insider Cheryl Agius purchased 15,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.15) per share, with a total value of £72,300 ($92,313.59). Insiders have bought a total of 116,003 shares of company stock valued at $56,113,446 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
