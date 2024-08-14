Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) PT Raised to $54.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $44.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.96% and a negative net margin of 2,381.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $1,213,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,888,614.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,478 shares of company stock valued at $15,370,990. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 19.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 184,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 40,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter worth $875,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

