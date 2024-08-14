Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $2.39 on Monday. Avalon has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.82.
About Avalon
