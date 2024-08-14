Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $2.39 on Monday. Avalon has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.82.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

