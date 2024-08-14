Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $7.37 EPS

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($14.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.70) by ($7.37), Yahoo Finance reports. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,439.87% and a negative net margin of 1,639.50%.

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AVTX stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. 1,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,103. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $71.04.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Avalo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.