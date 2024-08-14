Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.6% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.18.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $261.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,655. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $269.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

