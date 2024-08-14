Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,052,732,000 after buying an additional 363,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Autodesk by 263.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after purchasing an additional 327,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Down 0.1 %

ADSK traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $244.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,580. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.51 and its 200 day moving average is $239.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Autodesk

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.