AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

ACQ has been the topic of several other reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Acumen Capital lowered AutoCanada from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.31.

Shares of TSE:ACQ traded down C$2.88 on Wednesday, hitting C$15.21. The company had a trading volume of 334,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,290. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.51. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$15.00 and a 52-week high of C$27.54. The company has a market cap of C$356.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

